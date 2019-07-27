Tytianna, 13, is a friendly, creative girl.

She likes to draw, color and make new things. She is a “girly girl” who likes painting her nails and playing with make-up. She loves music and singing. Tytianna is a quick learner. Math and reading are her favorite subjects in school. She is proud of her schoolwork and takes pride in working hard.

Tytianna wants a family that is willing to spend plenty of one-on-one time with her. She will need a lot of supervision, structure and positive reinforcement. Her family will need to make sure Tytianna receives the services she needs in order to continue to move forward and be successful.

She would like a family with both a mom and dad. A loving family that will provide her with lots of encouragement and attention would be ideal.

To learn more about Tytianna, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-6053.