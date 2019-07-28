Hutchinson Regional launches patient loan financing program

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center patients have a new way to help pay for medical bills through a program named Health Services Financing.

HRMC, in conjunction with Commerce Bank, has put together a financial program that can be used to finance patient out-of-pocket expenses. The program is administered like a loan with affordable, interest-free monthly payments.

Mike Evans, Interim Chief Financial Officer for Hutch Regional, said the enrollment process is easy, paperless, and all financially responsible parties are approved without credit screening.

“There is no set-up fee, origination charge or prepayment penalty,” Evans said.

Some of the benefits of the program include one affordable monthly payment, the ability to combine qualified services and charges to one account, and interest-free financing.

Patients are eligible for an HSF account regardless of whether they have insurance. Applications are accepted in person or over the phone.

Commerce Bank services the accounts after enrollment.

“The program helps provide our patients and their families peace of mind when confronted with medical expenses, which lowers stress and speeds healing,” said Ken Johnson, president and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System.

For additional information about Health Services Financing, contact Financial Services at Hutch Regional by calling (620) 665-2024.

BC/BS of Kansas Foundation accepting school grant applications

School nurses, teachers and administrators can now apply for a Healthy Habits for Life grant at bcbsks.com/hhfl.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation is offering up to $150,000 in grants to assist schools in implementing programs that promote healthy lifestyle choices to their K-12 students. These school-based programs must address at least one of three criteria: reduce cardiovascular risk, increase physical activity, or learn healthy eating habits.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 18.

Since its creation in 2006, the Healthy Habits for Life grant program has awarded more than $1.46 million through more than 1,500 grants.

School nurses, physical education, health and family and consumer science teachers, athletics directors, principals, and other school administrators are encouraged to visit bcbsks.com/hhfl for a program overview, application and tip sheet.

Healthy Habits for Life grants are available in the service area of the BCBSKS Foundation, which includes all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. The maximum grant amount is $1,000 and grants are limited to one per school.

Funds are distributed in late December. Grant recipients may use the funds for programs offered during the 2020 calendar year. A grant application and additional information are available at bcbsks.com/hhfl.

SBA adjusts business size standards for loan, contracting programs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration recently issued an interim final rule that will adjust for inflation monetary-based small business size standards, allowing more small businesses to become eligible for the SBA’s loan and contracting programs.

The interim final rule was published in the Federal Register July 18.

The SBA is adjusting its industry-specific monetary-based size standards by nearly 8.4% to reflect the inflation that has occurred since the last adjustment for inflation in 2014.

This time, the SBA is also adjusting the revenue-based size standards for agricultural industries, which were previously set by statute. These adjusted size standards will become effective Aug. 19 and will be reviewed again as part of the second five-year review of size standards mandated by the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010.

Additionally, the SBA is adjusting program-specific monetary-based size standards by the same amount for sales or leases of government property and stockpile purchases.

The SBA estimates that nearly 90,000 additional businesses will gain small business status under the adjusted size standards, becoming eligible for SBA loan and contracting programs.

Comments can be submitted on this interim final rule by Sept. 16, at www.regulations.gov, identified with the following RIN number: RIN 3245-AH17. Interested parties may also mail comments to Khem R. Sharma, Chief, Office of Size Standards, 409 Third St. SW, Mail Code 6530, Washington, DC 20416.

Commerce reduces fee for businesses seeking Angel Investors

TOPEKA – Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced that he had cut the application fee for companies seeking to participate in the Angel Investor Tax Credit program.

After reducing the application fee from $750 to $500 in February, the Kansas Department of Commerce reduced the cost further to $250, retroactive to July 1.

Applications for companies seeking investment through the Kansas Angel Investor Tax Credit (KAITC) program for 2019 will be accepted through Aug. 31.

The program offers Kansas income tax credits to qualified individuals who provide seed-capital financing for emerging Kansas businesses engaged in the development, implementation, and commercialization of innovative technologies, products and services.

“The Angel program exists to support small start-up businesses, so it didn’t make sense to charge an application fee that put the program out of reach to the very businesses seeking help,” Toland said. “This is a straightforward, business-friendly move that we hope will encourage more start-ups to apply and make it easier for Kansans to invest in promising new businesses.”

The KAITC Program is designed to bring together accredited “angel” investors with qualified Kansas companies seeking seed and early-stage investment.

For more information on how to qualify or apply, visit kansasangels.com or contact Rachéll Rowand, (785) 296-3345, or Rachell.rowand@ks.gov.