“Yeah, that corn is incredible,” I smirked.

I had just parboiled a few ears of fresh sweet corn, a highly-appreciated gift from the neighbor across the corner. Half of the cooled ears of this aptly named "Incredible" variety were still stacked in a bowl, and the kernels from the other half lay haphazardly in a mound on the board where I had been cutting them off the cobs.

My process of preparing this small treasure of corn for the freezer was then interrupted by an impromptu homemade ice cream party — which is always the best kind of interruption. My best friend showed up with her family and a bucket of salted caramel ice cream, so I was more than happy to put the kitchen tasks on hold.

The news must have gotten around fast because suddenly we had other members of our family from various households show up around the table. Once the little bowls of ice cream were emptied, refilled, and emptied again, people’s attention started to wander.

That’s when they realized what was on the counter: an unguarded pile of sweet corn, in those tantalizingly easy-to-pick-up sections of kernels that just scream for snitching fingers.

The “eat me” screams must have been audible, because many of those present did exactly what any self-respecting adult would do, and helped themselves to the rapidly diminishing mound of kernels. Somehow, even though we had just fully satiated our appetites on dessert, a random pile of corn still had an undeniable draw.

That’s just the effect fresh sweet corn has.

It’s hard to be ho-hum about these golden jewels during the few weeks they are being harvested: just take a look at the trailers and coolers that come to market. They arrive loaded with ears and soon leave absolutely empty.

Due to a demoralizing combination of inclement weather, old seed, and poor planning, even our second planting of sweet corn has stalks not even waist-high. Brian and I seem to always have unfortunate luck, or lack thereof, with corn. Unable to wait for our crop, I’ve been getting ears from here and there, gleefully adding delicious pops of sweetness to fritters, stirfries, salads.

Corn so fresh not only tastes sweeter but literally is sweeter. Almost half of its natural sugars can convert to starches within six to eight hours of being picked!

This again illustrates the importance of enjoying local produce to its fullest extent when it’s here, in its season, and then holding out for the good stuff when it finally comes around again.

Fortunately, corn processed and frozen at its peak is really just not a terrible thing to be able to pull out of the freezer during the rest of the year — which was my goal for that little mound of corn. Also, the little pops of sweetness that I’ll get from using that corn later won’t be just in the flavor, but also in the pleasant memories correlated with it.

It’s an awkwardly small amount, just one little quart bag, but I’m sure it’ll be incredible.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com