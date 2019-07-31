The Leavenworth County Commission’s consideration of an application for a special use permit for a sand mining operation has been postponed for a month.

Commissioners had been scheduled to take up the application this week. But County Administrator Mark Loughry said July 24 that county staff members have requested additional information that will not be ready in time.

He said the matter has been rescheduled for Aug. 28.

Kaw Valley Companies, Kansas City, Kansas, has applied for the special use permit for a surface mining operation to quarry and stockpile sand in the area of 166th Street and Lenape in southeastern Leavenworth County.

The proposal has faced opposition from residents from southern Leavenworth County.

Staff from the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department have recommended the special use permit be granted with a requirement that a number of conditions be met.

During a July 10 meeting of the Leavenworth County Planning Commission, members of that body voted against recommending approval of the permit by a 4-3 margin.