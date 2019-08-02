After meeting earlier this week to discuss a proposed 2020 budget, Leavenworth County commissioners are moving forward with publishing a budget with a flat mill levy.

Final action on the budget will not take place until commissioners conduct a public hearing Aug. 21.

“It’s not official until then,” County Administrator Mark Loughry said.

Last week, two commissioners advocated for reducing the county’s mill levy by 0.25 mills for 2020. But the three other members of the County Commission reached a consensus to keep the mill levy flat.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Commissioners met again Tuesday to discuss the proposed budget.

And commissioners met Wednesday for a regular weekly meeting. During Wednesday’s meeting, Loughry said the county clerk will publish official notification of the Aug. 21 public hearing in the newspaper. The notification will include information about the proposed budget that will reflect a flat mill levy.

Commissioner Mike Stieben, who has supported a cut to the mill levy, asked if the budget can be reduced up to the day of the final vote.

Loughry said the budget still can be reduced after the official notification has been published, but it can no longer be increased.

A 0.25-mill reduction would equate to a cut of $181,302 from the proposed $50.8 million budget.

