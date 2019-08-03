It is upon us once again -- election season.

With it comes the barrage of mailers, emails, and phone calls. The season also offers a large selection of live theater for those who enjoy television and chaos all thrown into one. Personally, I find myself drawn to watching these live debates accompanied by a tall glass of wine and popcorn. Where else could one find this level of comedy, drama, and tit for tat on the small screen?

And last but not least, let us not forget the constant stench of freshly slung mud in the air. Not just those running for office partake in the annual ritual.

Yes, the atmosphere is getting uglier than a Superbowl Sunday without alcohol, and more challenging than sharing a ride with a van full of Drag Queens on the way to a wig sale.

So far, I've been underwhelmed with the Democratic debates and continue to be underwhelmed by the Republicans responses to them.

The debates were anti-climactic, from Camilla Harris's lack of respect for the debate to Joe Biden's inability to finish his thought process. Gabbard, Inslee, Williamson, Hickenlooper and Yang barely spoke, and while they landed some points, they will still be forgettable unless they step up their game.

Then we have Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. While both did adequate and managed to finish their thought process, neither managed to bring anything new to the floor.

What was my take away? Biden and Harris both are huge targets in this tedious game of dodge ball. While Amy Klobuchar slung no mud, I fear her presence will fall away due to lack of interaction. Sanders and Warren came prepared and definitely knew where to hit their counterpart, while a highly underestimated Cory Booker broke out from behind the scenes.

But keep in mind, social issues are not just Democratic talking points and fiscal issues are not just Republican. Both sides are making a huge mistake by not finding common ground.

After the 2016 election, you can bet that there are going to be far more individuals voting. Each of those votes represents real live people with families. Those within our black, Latino, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities are beginning to take a stand together, which I believe could have a serious impact on our election's outcome. I also believe we will see a large influx of new voters from between the ages of 18-30. And those within the disabled community will be represented by themselves and their families.

My point is simple -- recognize those behind the vote before you lose the vote.

Once again, welcome to the election season -- may the odds be ever in your favor.

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.