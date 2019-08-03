Gabe, 14, has a great combination of intelligence and humor.

He is good at reading and building things. Gabe enjoys a good book and talking about books after he reads them. He likes to read and build things as it takes his mind off of things and allows him to relax. In school, Gabe likes his gym class, where he can run around and be active. He isn’t sure what he wants to be when he grows up but he is keeping his options open and has many interests.

Gabe is proud of his accomplishments and the strides he has made in life in the things he wants to improve. He would thrive in a strong, tight-knit family that is committed to him and will continue to encourage him and advocate for him. Gabe said he would like a family that will show him love and compassion. An active family that could help him reach his potential would be ideal.

To learn more about Gabriel, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6392.