One teen was killed and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle, rollover crash Saturday evening in Pawnee County in west-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday on US-183 highway, about 13 miles south of Rush Center.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1992 Chevrolet Astro minivan was southbound on US-183 when it went left of center and left the roadway, entering the east ditch. The minivan then came back onto the road before entering the west ditch. As it entered the west ditch and continued south,the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The minivan's driver, Joseph Carson Saenz, 18, of Larned, was taken to Hays Medical Center in Hays, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Joseph Saenz was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the minivan, Joshua Lujan Saenz, 16, of Larned, was taken to Hays Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Joshua Saenz wasn't wearing a seat belt.