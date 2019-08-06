The 2019-20 school year is set to start, based upon Monday presentations to the Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Board of Education.

The meeting opened with Dave Montgomery, operation support coordinator for the district, who detailed the numerous construction and repair projects that have been completed over summer break. Those included district-wide roof repair and asphalt replacement; repair of a water supply line; renovations to the high school science labs; replacement of the soccer field and Pauline Central gym floors; and repairs to the middle school kitchen, which had bubbling that Montgomery said constituted a safety hazard.

Rich Jones, operations manager for the district, said this was the most successful summer he had seen in a while.

"Overall, the summer projects went really well this year," he said. "We didn't have any huge projects to slow us down."

Jones noted that there were a few projects that won't be completed before the first day of school, but he said they had been anticipated.

That includes renovation of the high school science labs, which is not set to be completed until Oct. 1. In the meantime, Jones said, the high school will work around the absence of the lab, consolidating classes into labs that aren't being renovated. Jones described this solution as workable, but not something the district wants to sustain.

The board had questions about the upgrading of lighting in classrooms to LEDs, which Montgomery said was done in conjunction with recarpeting and repainting. Jones said the conversion to LED lighting paid for itself in 18 to 20 months, after which point the lights began to save the district money, without requiring maintenance.

Bruce Stiles, executive director of business services, gave an overview of the 2019-20 budget, following which the board voted to hold a public hearing for the budget Aug. 19. Stiles noted that last year's mill rate was the lowest among schools in the Shawnee County area, and that he anticipated the mill rate would be the lowest again this year, even with a slight increase over last year.

Superintendent Scott McWilliams characterized that increase as a sustainable means to achieve a more consistent levy.

"We would like to see the levy ultimately remaining as flat as possible; we don't want to see it going up and down, up and down," McWilliams said.

The general fund's published budget was $41,189,267, which Stiles called "just a tweak" over last year's figure.

Martin Weishaar, director of communications, detailed various back-to-school activities the board has planned for the school year, including a staff opening convocation on Aug. 6, a Back to School Blues 'N' BBQ on Aug. 9, and Elementary School "Unpack the Backpack" Nights at various elementary schools on Aug. 12.

The board met for executive session for 20 minutes, following which members voted to approve student transfers and released an employee from contract.