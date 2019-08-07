A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision in western Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday at 251st Street and Hollingsworth Road.

A 55-year-old woman was driving a Honda CR-V as she emerged onto 251st Street from a private driveway. The sport utility vehicle was struck by a southbound Chevrolet pickup, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver of the Honda CR-V suffered hip and leg injuries. She was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The other driver, a 16-year-old boy, was not injured.

Officers believe the driver of Honda CR-V had failed to yield to the truck as she entered the roadway, according to Sherley.