Office of the Staff Judge Advocate

The Office of The Judge Advocate General is currently accepting applications for the Army’s Funded Legal Education Program. Under this program, the Army projects sending up to 25 active-duty commissioned officers to law school at government expense if funding permits. Selected officers will attend law school beginning the fall of 2020 while remaining on active duty.

Interested officers should review Army MILPER message 19-190 and Chapter 10 of Army Regulation 27-1, “The Judge Advocate General’s Funded Legal Education Program,” to determine their eligibility and review application requirements. This program is open to commissioned officers in the rank of second lieutenant through captain. Applicants must have at least two but not more than six years of total active federal service at the time legal training begins. Eligibility is governed by statute (10 U.S.C. 2004) and is non-waivable.

Eligible officers interested in applying should immediately register for the earliest offering of the Law School Admission Test. Applicants must send their request through command channels, to include the officer’s branch manager at Army Human Resources Command, to the Office of The Judge Advocate General, ATTN: DAJA-PT (Ms. Yvonne Caron, Room 2B517), 2200 Army Pentagon, Washington, DC 20310, to be received before Nov. 1. Submission of the application well in advance of the deadline is advised.

Interested officers can contact the Fort Leavenworth Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 415 Custer Ave., at 684-5370 to get more information.