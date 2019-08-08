The 60th wedding anniversary of Dr. Cliff and Dee Noffsinger will be a joint celebration with the recent marriage of their son, Steve, to Karen Wenzel Weigel. Family and friends are welcome to join them from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, for cake and punch in the basement at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 816 Ninth St., Clay Center.

Cliff and Dee Noffsinger were married Aug. 15, 1959, in Downs.

Cliff is a retired veterinarian. Dee is retired from working at a department store and bookkeeping for a veterinary clinic.

They have two children, Julie Nosal (Tim) and Steve Noffsinger (Karen); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.