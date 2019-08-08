Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Utility conservation is a joint effort. The goal is to conserve energy without affecting residents’ quality of life. The partnership between the Army and the private developers support this effort by providing incentives for occupants of privatized housing to decrease utility consumption and conserve energy.

The energy saved today will be available for the future.

To conserve and reduce energy consumption, residents should:

• Close all doors and windows while operating the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

• Do not place furniture or carpets in such a way that it blocks the HVAC registers or returns.

• Immediately report any problems with the HVAC to the maintenance department.

• Turn off outside lights during daylight hours.

• Remove excessive food from dishes prior to running the dishwasher. Thoroughly rinse the sink with water and run the garbage disposal with cold water before running the dishwasher through the cycle to clear any food debris from the plumbing lines. Only use detergent that is meant to be used for the dishwasher — never use regular hand dish soap or other detergents in the dishwasher because they create too many suds and can clog up the water wand inside the dishwasher.

• Make sure faucets are shut off properly.

• Report all leaking faucets or running toilets to the maintenance department at (913) 651-3838.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities appreciates residents’ efforts to conserve energy. For more energy conservation ideas see the “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.” Copies can picked up at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. or downloaded at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in August? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by Aug. 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by Aug. 21.

Yard of the Month

FLFHC representatives will patrol villages each month through October in search of three yards that will be named “Yard of the Month” during the third week of each month. Winners will receive a $25 gift card and a Yard of the Month certificate as well as recognition in the FLFHC newsletter and on Facebook. Winners are chosen based on the use of color, ornaments and plants in their front yard and porch.

Village of the Month

Housing village mayors now have the opportunity to leave their mark and help promote their village to greatness.

One of those ways is by encouraging residents to keep lawns and common areas clean and orderly. Photos of a village’s progress can be e-mailed to fhc@tmo.com and shared on FLFHC’s Facebook page. The village with the most improvement each month will have the opportunity to win $50 cash to use toward village activities in addition to the $200 village funds already provided each year. There is no limit to how many times a village can win.

Utilities tip

In homes with a programmable thermostat, invest the time to learn to program it to automatically adjust the home’s temperature settings when away or sleeping. Often, programming instructions are on the inside cover of the thermostat.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.