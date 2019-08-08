The facts are chilling: Car crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among teens, ending more young lives than murder, suicide or disease.

To help combat this trend, the national free teen driving program B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) is coming to Topeka on Saturday and Sunday, with four sessions scheduled at the Stormont Vail Events Center. This is its second year here.

The program was developed by NHRA champion drag racer Doug Herbert following the deaths of his two sons, Jon and James, in 2008.

“I was in Phoenix getting ready for a race when I received a phone call from my wife, who said Jon and James had been involved in an accident and she was afraid they might be dead since the police would not let her near,” Herbert said.

A second phone call from her confirmed the worst: Both sons had died in the accident.

While grieving for his sons, whose accident had been the result of excessive speed, Herbert knew he had to do something to keep other parents from receiving similar calls. Herbert worked with the highway patrol to find out the most common reasons for teen crashes and to come up with an exercise to combat them.

The result was the creation of B.R.A.K.E.S. Since its inception, the program has trained nearly 37,000 teens across the country. It has been shown that those teens who have taken the course are 64% less likely to get in an auto accident.

The program uses vehicles provided by Kia Motors and offers extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers, including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers. Sessions focus on distracted driving awareness, panic breaking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery.

Although the program is free, a $99 refundable deposit is required. The program is designed for teens ages 15-19 who already have a learner’s permit or driver’s license and at least 30 hours of driving experience. Each participating teenager must be accompanied by at least one parent.

The four sessions will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. each day. Teens can register for the free classes at https://putonthebrakes.org with each session accommodating 45 students.

“Last year, all four classes were filled,” said Jeff Perlman, spokesman for the program.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. program will also be offered Aug. 24-25 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.