Southeast of Saline announced Monday that the school year would be starting a little later than expected, due to construction concerns. Classes will resume Aug. 19 rather than the original start date of Aug. 15.

“This move was meant to lower stress levels as teachers have had trouble getting into their rooms and there is much yet to do,” Southeast of Saline Superintendent Roger Stumpf said.

In addition to some of the regularly scheduled maintenance that is done over the summer, the school has seen some big changes and upgrades this break, both inside and out.

“The interior construction will wrap up just as we are scheduled to start. There is just not enough time to settle into that space and be ready for all the kids,” Stumpf said. “Some of the interior projects will still not be fully completed by the time we start, but it will be minor enough that we can begin school and the contractors can put on the finishing touches during weekends or evenings when it will not disrupt school.”

Construction began back in May. A lot has been done at the school to include some updates outside — a new track being laid and replacing the sod on the football field.

“The track asphalt has been poured and the surfacing should happen in a couple weeks. It should all be completed by the time of our first football game,” Stumpf explained. “It is behind schedule due to the rains, but it will still be done in time to use for our first game.”

Three of the secondary science rooms, as well as the counseling center, have been completely remodeled during the construction process.

“This project has also been severely delayed and is scheduled to finish right as school is starting, after teachers have reported back,” Stumpf said. “We gutted and revamped our counseling center to establish a secure reception area at the front of our building, as well as creating a third office as we have added a counselor for this year. This project is tied to the science remodel and is on the same schedule for completion.”

In addition, approximately 90% of the roof is in the process of being replaced. This part of the project is also a little behind because of the weather, but it won’t impact classes as the rest of the work that needs to be done is outside.

“We have regular updates on construction progress and knew that the schedule would be very tight, but we held off on making the final decision until Monday night at the board meeting based on the progress meeting that morning,” Stumpf explained. “Contingencies had been prepared for multiple scenarios as we tracked the progress and it was decided that this would be the best choice for getting school started successfully.”

Kindergarten has, in the past, started on a separate day as the rest of the classes, this year it will begin the same as all the rest.