Carl and Nettie Miller announce the birth of Nicole Faith Miller, born Aug. 4, 2019, in Yoder.

Grandparents are David and Carolyn Beachy of Hutchinson, and Clifford and Elaine Miller of Haven. Great-grandparents are Harley and Susie Beachy of Hutchinson, Larry and Verna Keim of Garnett, Enos and Vera Miller of Haven and Lynn and LaVerta Bontrager of Haven.