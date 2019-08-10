Kansas owned and operated casino gambling operations and the state lottery generated $173 million for Kansas' state treasury in the last fiscal year, an increase of nearly $2 million from the previous year and a $10 million surge from two years ago.

The casinos in Dodge City, Pittsburg, Mulvane and Kansas City, Kan., produced $98.7 million of the most-recent year's amount forwarded to the state government, state officials said Friday.

"The casinos generate millions of dollars for the state and helps the lottery accomplish its mission by maximizing the state’s revenue," said Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery. "The Kansas Lottery values its relationship with the four managers the state contracted with to manage these casinos."

Revenue transferred to the state from lottery ticket sales stood at $74.9 million for the 12-month period ending June 30.

The $173.6 million transfer during last fiscal year was a record in Kansas. In comparison, the Kansas Lottery deposited in the state treasury $171.8 million during the 2018 fiscal year and $164.3 million in the 2017 fiscal year. Since 2013, annual transfers from the Kansas Lottery have ranged from $159.2 million in 2014 to $173.6 million in 2019.

Lottery retailers in the last fiscal year pocketed a record $17.3 million in commissions. The lottery transfer was diminished by $4.4 million that was used to purchase 272 lottery vending machines being installed in retail locations across the state.

The objective of the automated machines is to increase sales of lottery tickets and generate additional revenue for state spending priorities, Durrell said.

"Vending machines offer easier access for our players to find their favorite games and takes the burden off our retailers during times of high retail sales," Durrell said.

In 2018, then-Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a bill enabling installation of vending devices already in use by other states. The 2019 Legislature debated options for entering the sports book betting arena, but negotiations broke down when special interest groups couldn't reach a compromise.

In addition, state law mandated allocation of $8.3 million in gaming revenue to the problem gambling and addictions fund.

Overall during the fiscal year, Kansas Lottery ticket sales reached $295.3 million, an increase of 9.7 percent from the previous year's total of $268.9 million.