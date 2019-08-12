Fort Hays State University’s Emily Breit, associate professor of finance, was recently selected to receive the Van Hoisington Faculty of Distinction Award for the 2019-2020 academic year. Breit was recognized as an outstanding faculty member in FHSU’s W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

The award funds supplemental salary for research efforts and additional operating support for assistants, travel or equipment. Breit will conduct research and disseminate research findings and develop through incorporation into the classroom, peer presentations and publication, which will build on a demonstrated record of quality instructional, scholarly and service activity.

Breit earned a Ph.D. in finance from Oklahoma State University and her undergraduate and master’s degrees in business from FHSU. Her research focuses on commercial banking, small business and entrepreneurship lending, corporate governance and pedagogy. She has taught courses in commercial banking, finance, financial and quantitative methods, financial markets and institutions and economics.

Breit is also the recipient of the 2017-2018 Outstanding Faculty Award from the Robbins College, provides consulting as a Policy Fellow for the Docking Institute of Public Affairs and develops and facilitates public training workshops through FHSU’s Management Development Center.