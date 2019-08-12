The U.S. Postal Service and the Kansas State Fair launched a stamp Thursday celebrating the nation’s state and county fairs.

The event included old-time carnival games and a petting zoo at the U.S. Postal Service Office in Wichita. Leading the event was Postmaster Ryan Knopik.

The four new Forever stamps feature whimsical artwork meant to evoke a sentimental feeling for America’s fairs, both past and present. The colorful stamps feature one scene across four stamps. They were designed to work together as a panorama of familiar, traditional fair activities, while each stamp also works as an individual picture.

The State and County Fairs stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

“The Kansas State Fair is a place where we celebrate all things Kansas and the stamp really reflects that,” said Amy Bickel, Kansas State Fair marketing director. “If you look at it, it’s a nostalgic piece, and it shows people socializing and having fun and just coming together at the end of the summer.”

The Fair’s Educational Manager Jacki Eckert said the stamp aims to promote the social and educational value fairs offer.

“There are so many people who don't have a touch with agriculture today,” said Eckert. “The Kansas State Fair and the Fair’s Kansas’ Largest Classroom is a way for fairgoers of all ages to learn more about agriculture, where their food comes from, as well as the products they use every day that are the result of production agriculture."

The stamp comes in a set of four, costing $2.20.