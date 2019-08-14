Do we need a new library?

In response to the article on July 25, 2019, “City Takes Step Toward Library, “ I ask, why do we need a new library? Is it really because we want a new "living room of (for) the community?” I love the library with all of its programs and helpful people. Or is it a new golf course or Meridian Center ?

How much of the community gets to use these expensive investments? I briefly heard that it was for more up to date electronics. If that is the case, there is plenty of room to build on a new section. The city and county commissions and the school district keep wanting to add new things that will cost the tax payers higher taxes. I can't believe that it was a unanimous vote. Some of these commissioners ran for office saying they would not add more taxes.

In a recent article in The Newton Kansan it said that “Minimum-wage earners struggle in regional rental market." I do not believe the rent calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing for a two bedroom house is $807 in Newton is realistic. But I do believe that a minimum-wage earner cannot afford housing. And as the taxes go up, the rents go up and become more inaccessible. We don't need a new library.

— Janice Gaeddert, Newton