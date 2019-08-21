Most of the time, when I choose a vegetable to feature for the week, it comes with built-in stories or natural associations and experiences. It seems I can pull a talking point out of almost any interaction, so I’m always trying to narrow down all the potential angles for my chosen subject. Childhood memories, current garden situation, notable dish or flavor accent: I’m around a lot of veg, and I have a lot of ideas.

But this week, I’m exploring as I write, because I have virtually no experience with tomatillos.

I know what they are, and can easily identify them — their green husks and sturdy stems make them look like funny little aliens trying to pass off as green tomatoes. But while they are "tomate verde" in Spanish, and they are in the same plant family as tomatoes, tomatillos are definitely not the same thing as unripe green tomatoes.

And they’re not always green: sometimes they ripen into shades of yellow and purple. The way to tell if a tomatillo is ready to pick is to check the husk. It will become papery and split open when the fruit inside is mature and filling out. Most tomatillos are on the green side when harvested, though, since their fruity, acidic flavor is stronger when slightly underripe.

While tomatillos have purportedly been around since 800 BC and are a staple in Central American cuisine, I only have one memory of them. I vaguely recall picking a few of these “little tomatoes” from a relative’s garden when she got tired of them, but I have no idea what I did with them.

I hope that’s the most boring and useless story I ever tell.

Yet I really think that’s been the scope of my relationship with tomatillos, aside from a few interactions with salsa verde and walking past a few tomatillos in the produce section or a market booth.

That is, until last week. Some dear friends and I reciprocated gifts, trading some homemade cheeses for a box of tomatillos (which included a jar of sandhill plum jelly). Sharing back and forth out of bounty is one of my favorite things in general, but even more so when it means I get to experiment with something new.

These tomatillos even came with a handwritten, delicious-sounding recipe for green salsa. That seems like the main thing to make with tomatillos since the very few recipes my two shelves of cookbooks have to offer on the subject are pretty much all this salsa verde.

It was going to be my choice, too, until I talked to Brian about it. Apparently he loves regular salsa so much that he really thinks I should find something else to do with these tomatillos.

Granted, I rarely give his culinary suggestions full precedence, but I decided I could at least look around a little bit. While most recipes were still for salsa verde, I saw some green chile chicken stew that caught my eye, so I took that idea and ran with it.

The best part is, it’s basically hot salsa verde with some chicken thrown in. Sounds perfect.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com