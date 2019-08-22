YODER - An “All School Reunion” will be part of this year’s annual Yoder Heritage Day, on Saturday, Aug. 24.

It was the brainchild of a former student, said Delon Martens, retired teacher and principal at Yoder Charter School, which is a K-8 school in Haven USD 312.

The Yoder school opened in the mid-1950s, and organizers hope that by scheduling an “All School Reunion” in conjunction with the community's annual festivities will draw in former classmates, staff, and teachers and enable them to reconnect, according to Martens.

On Friday, Aug. 23, there will be the annual community barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. at Yoder’s downtown pavilion, followed at 7 p.m. by entertainment and games. At intervals during the evening program, former students in attendance will be introduced.

On Saturday, an open house is scheduled from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Yoder Charter School.

Yoder Heritage Day is free and open to the public.

Schedule of Events:

6 a.m. Pancake and Sausage breakfast

7 a.m. 5K run

8 a.m. Draft horse Plowing Demonstration / Vendor Village Opens

8:30 a.m. Music: Brad Shores

9 a.m. Petting Zoo opens

9:30 a.m. Ryan Klamm Dog Show

10:30 a.m. Parade

11:30 a.m. Music: Reach for the Sky / Sign up for Tractor Pull

11:45 Buggy Races

12:00 p.m. Sign up for kids Peddle Pull

12:30 Working Tractor Pull

1 p.m. Kids Peddle Pull / Quilt and Craft Auction / Draft Horse Show

2:30 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull / Quilt drawing

3 p.m. Music: Mary Harris

3:30 p.m. Pony events

4 p.m. Horse fun show

7 p.m. Music: Aaron Stutzman & Country Road Bluegrass / Dusk Fireworks

In addition to the Vendor Village, Yoder Meats will serve sampler trays featuring local meats and cheeses, along with caramel corn and lemonade.