Accident limited traffic on 54 earlier this week.

Two drivers escaped injury in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in eastern Pratt County. Joel Towner, 18 of Olathe, was northbound on SE 100th Avenue in a 2012 Taurus and made a left turn onto U.S. 54 to the inside lane. Towner failed to yield to a westbound 2016 Kenworth semi, driven by 49-year-old Ronald Penner of Canton. Penner had been in the inside lane and made a defensive move to the right to try to avoid the collision but was too close, said Kansas Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mark Crump.

The semi struck the Ford on the passengers side on both the rear and front fender areas. The Ford came to a stop, upright, in the center median. The semi, that was hauling a flatbed load of concrete culvert tubes, continued down the highway several yards before going through the center median, then crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic and finally came to a rest, upright, in the south ditch.

The semi, that sustained damage to the drivers side wheel assembly, didn’t hit any vehicles when it crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic. The impact was so strong that it broke off the tire and rim assembly on the front, passenger’s side of the Ford. The wheel assembly came to rest dozens of yards west of the collision.

Both Towner and Penner were uninjured in the accident that occurred at 9:07 a.m on Aug. 20. Towner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Penner’s seat belt usage was unavailable.

Kansas Department of Transportation directed traffic. The highway remained open but traffic was limited to one lane in both directions.



