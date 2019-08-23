A Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to taking a Hutchinson girl across state lines for sex, officials said.

Juan Carlos Carmona, 37, of Houston, pleaded guilty in federal court in Wichita to one count of traveling from Texas to Kansas to have sex with a minor and one count of transporting a minor from Kansas to Texas to have sex with her, officials said.

In his plea, Carmona admitted that in mid-2017 he began communicating over the internet with a minor female, according to U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister.

In April 2018, Carmona traveled from Houston to Hutchinson to meet the 15-year-old girl. Carmona's purpose was to obtain a hotel room and to have sex with the girl, after which he returned to Houston, McAllister said.

In May 2018, Carmona returned to Kansas and picked up the 15-year-old girl, McAllister said. Carmona then transported her to Houston, where he intended to have sex with her.