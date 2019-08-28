Flooding from the Stranger Creek was worse Tuesday in the Easton area than earlier predicted.

Flooding from the creek resulted in the closure of Kansas 192 Highway on the east side of Easton, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

She said 231st Street also was flooded Tuesday to the north and south of Easton.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the creek was at 20.09 feet.

Stranger Creek reaches its flood stage for the Easton area at a depth of 17 feet.

Forecasters on Monday had predicted the creek would crest at 18.7 feet, according to a website for the National Weather Service.

A gauge used to measure the creek in the Easton area went offline during the early morning hours Tuesday. So Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, took a reading manually Tuesday morning before the gauge was repaired.

Buchanan said it is believed lightning may have caused the gauge to have temporarily stop working.

Stranger Creek’s rise came after between 2.5 and three inches of rain fell in the Leavenworth and Lansing area on Monday.

Sunshine returned Tuesday. And sunny conditions are expected again today and Thursday. But rain may return Thursday night, according to a NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth.

There will be additional chances of rain Friday through Saturday night.

