Two Republican Kansas state senators who represent central and western counties filed this week to run in 2020 for new four-year terms.

Sens. Ed Berger, Hutchinson, and Mary Jo Taylor, Stafford, became candidates in the August primary.

Berger represents Reno County and the northern half of Kingman County. He is in his first term and is the first candidate in the 34th District race. He is a former Hutchinson Community College president and has a consulting business.

Expanding access to Medicaid, providing mental health care and access, and corrections are issues Berger cited as he described his interest in a second term. Also, the Legislature elected in 2020 probably will vote on the next comprehensive transportation plan, he noted.

Berger didn’t collect signatures to file by petition this time, because it would have overlapped Hutchinson City Council primary races and might have caused confusion, he said.

He fractured vertebrae in a fall on July 4 and said Wednesday that he’s doing fine and the back brace came off last week.

Taylor also is in her first term and is the first candidate in the 33rd District race. The filing deadline is in June 2020.

A retired Stafford USD 349 superintendent, Taylor represents a territory covering Barton, Edwards, Kiowa, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Scott and Stafford counties, northern and central Hodgeman County, and western Rice County.

"Kansas has seen a lot of forward movement as a state during the last three years," Taylor said in a statement. "As a candidate in 2016, I vowed to support public education, health care, and fiscal common sense. Since that time, we do have a constitutional education formula," she wrote, and she believes the Legislature "will be able to finally address Medicaid expansion next session to help the working poor as well as the institutions that provide it." She also noted that the Legislature ended the year with an ending balance in the black.

She said she is asking voters to allow her one more term to work with other legislators "in this pragmatic, constituent-based style of leadership."

Berger and Taylor ran against conservative Republicans in the 2016 primary. Berger claimed 57 percent and unseated Sen. Terry Bruce, and Taylor edged out former state Sen. Larry Salmans with nearly 52% of the vote.

The News was unable to reach Taylor.