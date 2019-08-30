All are welcome this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman. Keith Neill will bring a message based on Luke 4:18 titled “Have You Heard the News?” as we all come together in one service at 9 a.m. Adult Christian education classes are at 8:15 and 10 a.m. We welcome new interim pastor John Chastain to FPC this week. John will be in the office starting Tuesday. Kids’ Power Club will begin Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Contact the church office for more information or to sign up.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey will bring the message, "Jesus is the Priority," taken from Luke 25-30. Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. will focus on Paul's letter to Titus, taken from Titus 1:5-16. Join us for prayer, fellowship and learning from God's word. On Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., please join Stephanie Cumming and Anthony Peterson as they celebrate their wedding vows at New Life Christian Church. On Oct. 6 during our 10:30 worship service, please join us as we welcome the quartet, 4Given. We will also have a potluck luncheon following. Please watch for more details.

Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 East 30th, announces the following activities for this fall starting Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:45 p.m. Kids Klub is an interactive program that includes Bible lessons, games, crafts, and singing for children ages 4 through sixth grade. Youth Group for 7 – 12th grades begins Sept. 4 and Pastor Steve Hodgson will teach an adult Bible study “A Journey Through The Future" – a panoramic view of the ten major prophetic events from the 1st century to the end of time. September 3 and 4 begins Lysa TerKeurst ladies Bible study, “Uninvited.” For further information about these ministries or other services contact the church at 620-663-9000 or visit our website, www.unionvalleybiblechurch.com.

Services at Grace Episcopal Church begin at 8 and 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:15 a.m. Our weekly fellowship is held in the Parish Hall after the second service. On Sept. 1 we will be honoring those with birthdays and anniversaries in September at both services. The church office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day. Wednesday Chapel services are held at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 5, our Community Clothes Closet will be open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All items in the closet are free and it is open to the public. Holy Communion Service will be held at Wesley Towers at 2 p.m. Once again our parking lot will be open for state fair visitors to park in. The cost is $5 per vehicle and the funds will be used to support our youth mission trips. Grace Episcopal Church is located at 2 Hyde Park Dr.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Emanuel will help serve at the Soup Kitchen at 4 p.m. today. The church office will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. The bell choir will practice at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Sr. Choir will practice at 7 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, the quilters will meet at 9 a.m and the book club meets at 7 p.m.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. A time of fellowship follows at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "The Things We Say - Part 9: The Suffering Servant." Scripture text will be read from Isaiah 52:13-53:6. Communion will be served. Women's Circle and Men's Bible study will begin their fall schedules. Choir rehearsals also begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mark your calendar for a special worship service on Sept. 29. Details to follow. The office phone number is 620-662-9439.

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main, welcomes you to come and hear Pastor Rishawn Austin's interesting message titled ”Pattern, Profoundly Personal, Part 2, Wool Removal” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Men's Bible study is at 7 p.m. Thursday.