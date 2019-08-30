SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: Finney County Humane Society will hold a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter. Parvo dog and puppy and FVRCP cat vaccinations are free and other shots, flea/tick treatments and microchips range from $10 to $30. Donations will be accepted.

Exercise for the Aging Seminar: All are welcome to this free seminar on fitness and aging, hosted by health and wellness educator Bridget Clark. The discussion runs from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Ranch House Senior Living Community.

Racing at Airport Raceway: More than 30 cars from Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas will storm Garden City’s Airport Raceway this weekend at the track’s first annual Dwarf-Car Round Up. Gates open at 6 p.m., races begin at 7 p.m. and admission is $10 or free for kids ages 10 and under.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

HorseThief Reservoir End of Summer Bash: Cornhole, hot wings and dancing to live music — end the summer with a bang at HorseThief Reservoir. The party will run from 3 to 11:45 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 2

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session will run from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3

Charlas Listening Sessions: The Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission will stop in Garden City during a listening tour across the state. All are welcome to come tell representatives about any issues facing local communities. The session begins at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Kansas Research Extension Center, 4500 E. Mary St.

Adulting 101: Learn what it takes to be an adult at these weekly classes at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each class explores a different topic. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4

GCA Art Social: Craft DIY sketchbooks at this monthly drop-in art session at Garden City Arts. The activity is $15 ($10 for members) and will be available from 7 to 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

Garden City Charity Classic: More than 130 professional golf players will compete for a $175,000 prize at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course for the Garden Charity Classic, one of the many games played on the “Road to the LPGA.” The game runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Book Signing and Author Appearance: Meet award-winning author Dennis Raphael Garcia for a book discussion and signing event featuring his book “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia.” The book tracks the experiences of Garden City native Ernest Garcia, whose life of public service took him from Kansas to Washington D.C. Dennis Garcia will sell and sign books from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at the Beth Tedrow Student Center at Garden City Community College.

Food Truck Friday: Enjoy Garden City-original food trucks at this monthly afternoon event down Heroes Way in downtown Garden. Trucks will be open near Stevens Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Computer Basics Classes: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginner’s guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes run from 3 to 5 p.m. The classes are free, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

First Friday Art Walk: Stop by downtown Garden City to seek out the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses. The show will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop, GCCC Mercer Gallery and the Finney County Courthouse and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts.

Friday Night Magic: Teens and adults are welcome to this weekly dive into fantasy, with open sessions of Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and other role playing or card games. Players are welcome to bring any other games to the table. The night runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

Downtown Historic Walking Tours: Travel back into Garden City’s past on this year’s last guided walk through the city’s downtown historic district. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Garden City Downtown Vision Office, 120 E. Laurel St.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Kansas Concealed Carry Course: Garden City Community College will host this course necessary for anyone who wants to apply for a concealed carry handgun license. The class runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the college and costs $100 to register. Participants must bring their own handgun, ammunition and ear and eye protection. For more information or to register, contact Brandy Unruh at 620-276-9684 or brandy.unruh@gcccks.edu.

Broncbuster Tailgate and Game: Cheer on the Garden City Community College Broncbusters at this tailgate and Buster Walk at the Broncbuster Stadium. The tailgate begins at 11 a.m. and the game at 1 p.m.

GCA Wrapped Bracelet: Guests can create wrapped bracelets from a variety of supplies at this class from 1 to 4 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $25 ($20 for members).

Harry Potter Saturday: See the wizarding world of Harry Potter come alive with crafts, games, activities and an interactive screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” all for free at the Finney County Public Library. The fun starts at 1 p.m. See the library’s website for a full schedule of weekly activities.

A Wild Affair: Unleash your inner animal at Lee Richardson Zoo’s biggest event of the year. The zoo’s West Green will come alive from 6 to 10 p.m. with live music by Mike Benish and the Buckner Creek Band, food and adult beverages from regional restaurants and caterers, live and silent auctions and special appearances by zoo ambassadors. All inclusive tickets are $40, or $50 if purchased after Labor Day. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.