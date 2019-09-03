State education officials are hoping a new bumper sticker placed on the back of school buses across Kansas will raise awareness of drivers when they are near buses and remind them that all vehicles must stop when a bus “stop arm” goes out.

Two Hutchinson businesses — Collins Bus and Lowen Color Graphics — teamed up to manufacture 10,000 of the high-quality stickers, which the Kansas State Department of Education will distribute to school districts across the state at upcoming KSDE meetings.

The 12-by-4-inch “Stop on Red, Kids Ahead” stickers were the idea of a subcommittee of a Department of Education School Bus Safety group.

The committee formed in response to results of an annual One-Day Stop Arm Violation Count, said Keith Dreiling, director of KSDE’s School Bus Safety Unit.

The 2019 count showed some 1,040 passing violations by motorists, as recorded by 3,300 school bus drivers across the state on the single day in April, marking the highest violation rate in the past three years.

“There’s a growing concern within the school bus industry about these hazards,” Dreiling said, “especially after the number of deaths last year. There were three siblings killed in Indiana getting off a bus, and four other students killed in other states. When we have over 1,000 violations in just one day in Kansas, it’s an issue that needs to be addressed.”

Besides the new bumper stickers, the committee is working on proposed legislation that would allow enforcement against drivers captured by cameras on a bus illegally passing, similar to enforcement permitted for those who run toll gates, he said.

The Stop Arm Committee received several designs, Dreiling said, and passed the one it picked through the Department of Ed for approval. KSDE officials OK'd the sticker going on all school and activity buses in the state.

While acknowledging a larger sticker might be more effective, officials had to comply with state regulations about what could be placed on buses, he said, so a standard bumper sticker was used.

Only one sticker may go on a bus at a time.

“The Department of Education is glad these two local industries teamed up to provide the bumper stickers,” said Ben Jones, a member of the Kansas State Board of Education who represents Hutchinson. “We want to avoid a headline that a kid got hit. When a student and a car meet, the student always loses.”

Jones said they expect the committee, which includes District 9 BOE representative Jim Porter, to present its recommendations to the full board in the fall.

“When the stop arm comes out, whether it’s on a two-lane, four-lane or six-lane highway, drivers need to stop,” Jones said. “We focus so much effort on keeping kids safe in our school buildings. This is another aspect. We need to keep kids safe on buses too.”

The bumper stickers are on a premium 3M product, said Darren Keller, vice president of sales and marketing at Lowen.

“They won’t come off,” he said. “They’ll last over five years. But they can be removed during that time.”

Chris Hiebert, general manager at the Collins Bus plant in South Hutchinson, said the state approached them with the idea and they brought in Lowen to assist.

Producing the 10,000 stickers cost the company “a few thousand dollars,” Hiebert said, after they were “heavily discounted by Lowen.”

The two companies already work together on other decals for Collins buses.

“We feel we are already building the safest product with our Type A bus,” Hiebert said, “so this was a good idea ... We think it will catch people’s attention and we hope it reminds them of the law. It’s meant for awareness.”

“We wanted to lead the charge and be proactive about this,” Hiebert said, noting that, while they don’t plan to add the stickers to buses coming off the line in the South Hutchinson plant, they do hope the idea catches on across the country.

Districts who run out of stickers or miss the distribution can download a copy from the KDSE website in PDF, JPEG or PNG formats to make their own, Dreiling said.

To read more about the campaign or find that link, go to www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/School-Finance/School-Bus-Safety/Stop-On-Red-Kids-Ahead-Campaign.