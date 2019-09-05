A self-confessed thrill seeker, Dawson Elliott stepped up his game over his summer break from Seaman High School, where he is a teacher and coach.

Elliott traveled to Pamplona, Spain, to participate in the famed running of the bulls on July 13.

Then, after surviving that test with nary a scratch, Elliott took his adventure a step further, proposing to girlfriend Lexi Barton at the end of his run.

"I had the magnificent plan of running with the ring and doing it right after,'' said Elliott, a world history teacher and assistant football and wrestling coach. "I just dropped to a knee, and that was probably more scary than doing the whole bull run.

"I was fairly confident. I wasn't for sure, though, so I dropped down to a knee and she didn't say anything. I just said, 'Boom!' I didn't even ask the question.''

Barton said yes, adding an exclamation point to what Elliott said was an amazing experience.

"It was like taking a shot of adrenaline right to the heart,'' Elliott said. "It was absolutely everything I wanted it to be and everything I thought it was going to be.''

Elliott has been part of plenty of big, emotional football games as both a player and now as a coach, but he said the running of the bulls was a different experience.

"Football games you're dialed in and your adrenaline's flowing for things you've trained for and prepared for,'' he said. "Running with the bulls it was like an out-of-body experience. Right before (the bulls) come out people are sitting there praying, and then it kind of got real.

"I was like, 'Oh man, I've got to be dialed in here and not do anything stupid.' ''

Elliott said his run went relatively smooth.

"We had a plan laid out,'' he said. "We walked the road (approximately 800 meters, or a half-mile) a little bit before, and we were sitting on the inside of a turn. You hear a cannon go off, and you're watching down the road and you see the big crowd of people running at you. You try to hold off as long as you can and then at the last minute you start taking off and try to get to the coliseum where the bulls run into.

"They didn't get very close on the road, but then when we got in the coliseum I laid down and let one jump over me, and then a guy I ran with from Miami (Fla.) was about five feet from me Snapchatting. He lost track of the bull, and it came up and uprooted him.''

Elliott's acquaintance avoided serious injury.

Elliottt's run was another in a series of personal tests he has taken on in recent years.

"I try to conquer my fears,'' he said. "I have a big fear of heights, so I went sky-diving the summer before, and this was just doing something out of the box. We also went on a big road trip, and we slept on some mountains, and there was a gap and I jumped over the gap. That was a big thing on social media.''

Elliott said running with the bulls took his experiences to a new level.

"It was absolutely the biggest thrill I've ever had for sure,'' he said.

Having said that, Elliott said it was a one-time thrill.

"I would recommend it to everybody, but I wouldn't do it again,'' he said.

Elliott asked Lexi not to run with him in Spain, but that doesn't mean the couple's adventurers are over.

"I've talked her in to going bungee jumping somewhere cool,'' Elliott said. "That's the next thing for us.''