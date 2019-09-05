Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the intersection of East 20th Avenue and North Poplar Streets. With the Kansas State Fair slated to start Sept. 5, I thought I'd do two different articles on old entrance gates.

In 1910, the old fairgrounds at 14th and Walnut was running out of room because everyone was getting automobiles and there was nowhere to park all of them. So they moved the Fairgrounds to more open ground northeast of 20th and Main. The 20th and Poplar entrance was designated as the automobile entrance.

Since then, there have been several different structures come and go at that location. The third photo shows the 20th and Poplar entrance today, almost 100 years later.