Newton Invitational

Tuesday

Team scores — Salina Central 57, Andover 47, Arkansas City 38, Derby 31, Winfield 28, Campus 25, Newton 24, Wichita Trinity Academy 22.

Singles

First round — Callie Sanborn SC bye, Eliza Camp Win. def. Selina Aguilar New. 8-1, Isabella Sebits WTA def. Claire Norton Win. 8-0, Sarah Sinclair And. def. Haley Hain AC 8-0, Emma Sinclair And. def. Linda Sanchez Cam. 8-0, Mia Agpoon Der. def. Taylor Nulik AC 8-3, Emery Newton SC def. Kalane Alumbaugh New. 8-0, Adora Weir-Dowd Der. def. Jasmin Rattanathongway Cam. 8-0.

Quarterfinals — Championship: Sanborn SC def. Camp Win. 8-2, Sebits WTA def. S.Sinclair And. 8-5, E.Sinclair And. def. Agpoon Der. 8-5, Newton SC def. Weir-Dowd Der. 8-6. Consolation: Aguilar New. bye, Norton Win. def. Hain AC 8-1, Nulik AC def. Sanchez Cam. 8-1, Rattanathongway Cam. def. Alumbaugh New. 8-4.

Semifinals — Championship: Sebits WTA def. Sanborn SC 8-7 (7-5, Newton SC def. E.Sinclair And. 8-4. Fifth-place bracket: S.Sinclair Win. def. Camp Win. 8-2, Agpoon Der. def. Weir-Dowd Der. 8-3. Ninth-place bracket — Norton Win. def. Aguilar New. 8-4, Nulik Ac def. Rattanathongway Cam. 8-2. 13th-place bracket: Hain AC bye, Alumbaugh New. def. Sanchez Cam. 8-6.

Medal round — Championship: Sebits WTA def. Newton SC 8-6. Third place: E.Sinclair And. def. Sanborn SC 8-2. Fifth place: S.Sinclair And. def. Agpoon Der. 8-5. Seventh place: Camp Win. def. Weir-Dowd Der. 8-6. Ninth place: Nulik AC def. Norton Win. 8-0. 11th place: Rattanathongway Cam. def. Aguilar New. 8-6. 13th place: Alumbaugh New. def. Hain AC 8-6. 15th place: Sanchez Cam. bye.

Doubles

First round — Arnett-Messenger AC def. Weber-Toborov WTA 8-0, Karr-Byo Win. def. Towns-Dworak Der. 8-4, Sorell-Michaelis SC def. Watkins-Spreier New. 8-0, Biddle-Wells AC def. Gulledge-Nelson Cam. 8-3, Thanasouk-Wood Cam. def. Ulwelling-Yager Der. 8-3, Weers-Benjamin And. def. Priest-Badley Win. 8-0, Phelps-Geihsler SC def. Tantemsemboon-Tan And. 8-2, Gillispie-Hamm New. def. Klaassen-Dunne WTA 8-1.

Quarterfinals — Championship: Arnett-Messenger AC def. Karr-Byo Win. 8-3, Sorell-Michaelis SC def. Biddle-Wells AC 8-4, Weers-Benjamin And. def. Thanasouk-Wood Cam. 8-7 (8-6), Phelps-Geihsler SC def. Gillispie-Hamm New. 8-5. Consolation: Towns-Dworak Der. def. Weber-Todorov WRA 8-1, Gulledge-Nelson Cam. def. Watkins-Spreier New. 8-3, Ulwelling-Yager Der. def. Priest-Bradley Win. 8-6, Tantemsemboon-Tan And. def. Klaassen-Dunne WTA 8-3.

Semifinals — Championship: Arnett-Messenger AC def. Sorell-Michaelis SC 8-0, Phelps-Geihsler SC def. Weers-Benjamin And. 8-1. Fifth-place bracket: Biddle-Wells AC def. Karr-Byo WIn. 8-4, Gillispie-Hamm New. def. Thanasouk-Wood Cam. 8-6. Ninth-place bracket — Gulledge-Nelson Cam. def. Towns-Dworak Der. 8-4, Tantemsemboon-Tan And. def. Ulwelling-Yager Der. 8-2. 13th-place bracket: Watkins-Spreier New. def. Weber-Toborov WTA 8-3, Klaassen-Dunne WTA def. Priest-Bradley Win, 8-0.

Medal round — Championship: Arnett-Messenger AC def. Phelps-Geihsler SC 8-2. Third place: Sorell-Michaelis SC def. Weers-Benjamin And. 8-6. Fifth place: Gillispie-Hamm New. def. Biddle-Wells AC 8-6. Seventh place: Thanasouk-Wood Cam. def. Karr-Wyo Win. 8-7 (7-4). Ninth place: Tantemsemboon-Tan And. def. Gulledge-Nelson Cam. 8-4. 11th place: Ulwelling-Yager Der. def. Towns-Dworak Der. 8-3. 13th place: Klaassen-Dunne WTA def. Watkins-Spreier New. 8-2. 15th place: Priest-Bradley Win. def. Weber-Toborov WTA 8-3.