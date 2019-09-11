The Newton High School girls’ tennis team finished seventh Tuesday at the eight-team Newton Invitational.

Singles matches were played at the Marty Ward Tennis Center on the Bethel College campus, while doubles matches were played at the Phil Scott Tennis Center at Newton High School.

Salina Central won the team title with 57 points, followed by Andover at 47, Arkansas City at 38 and Derby at 31. Newton scored 24 points.

“It went pretty well for what we had to work with,” Newton coach Nick Sisson said. “We didn’t have a ton of girls playing in the summer. We had a few girls playing in the summer. I liked what I saw from our doubles teams. There was a lot of improvement there. The singles as well, but they’re trying to get more experience. It will take them a while to get used to the competition.”

In the singles finals, Isabella Sebits of Wichita Trinity Academy downed Emery Newton of Salina Central 8-6.

In the doubles finals, Jacey Arnett and Ellie Messenger of Arkansas City downed Camryn Phelps and Reagan Geihsler of Salina Central 8-2.

Newton was led by the team of Kenzie Gillispie and Madelynn Hamm, who placed fifth in doubles at 3-1.

The team of Hallie Watkins and Shelby Spreier finished 14th at 1-3.

In singles play, Selena Aguilar finished 12th at 0-3. Kalane Alumbaugh finished 13th at 2-2.

Newton will play Tuesday in a triangular at Valley Center, playing a pair of college-style dual meets.