Elnova L. Crisler, formerly of Wellington, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Glenn Carr House in Derby, Kansas at the age of 89.

Elnova was born the daughter of Eddie Earl and Nora Ella (Palmer) Drew on Friday, April 25, 1930 in Laverne, Oklahoma.

On July 10, 1954, Elnova and Joe B. Crisler were united in marriage in Wellington, Kansas. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2007.

Elnova joined the Friends Church in Ringwood, Oklahoma at the age of eleven. After moving to Kansas, she attended the Methodist churches in Corbin and Wellington, Kansas. She was involved in the church as a greeter but enjoyed the fellowship she found with the church quilting group called J.O.S. Their group used funds from the quilts they sold to assist groups that served the needy. After moving to the Wichita area, Elnova was baptized in the Central Christian Church in Wichita. Elnova operated her own beauty salon and retired in 1987 after a 40 year career. She treasured the friendships made at the salon.

Survivors include her daughter, Gayla Deboer and her husband David of Enid, Oklahoma; daughter, Cathy Bacon and her husband James of Wellington, Kansas; daughter, Junell Hearlson and her husband Alvin of Haysville, Kansas, grandchildren: Lana Childre, Lance Bacon, Brittanie Pruitt, Ryan Hearlson, Lauren Escareno, Nakia Hearlson and Tim Hearlson, great-grandchildren: Gavin Sanborn, Carson Childre, Raigan Bible, Bailey Elliott, Hudson Bacon, Lillian Bacon, Ava Pruitt, Kade Pruitt, Makayla Hearlson and Kayden Hearlson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings: Bonnie Peck, Walter Eddie Drew, Guy H. Drew, Dale A.

Drew, Zella A. Veatch, Ray A. Drew, Clifford P. Drew and Cora E. McLain; grandson, Matthew Escareno; son-in-law, Steven Escareno.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services for Elnova will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 in the chapel of Cornejo|Day Funeral Home, 1030 Mission Road, Wellington, Kansas.

Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill (formerly Attebury) Cemetery in rural Sumner County, Kansas.

A memorial fund has been established in her loving memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Contributions may be mailed or left with the funeral home.

