LOGAN — For more than 27 years, artist duo T.R. Mathews and Sandy Seamone have been traveling the United States as they teach aspiring artists how to paint using Bob Ross’ easy-to-learn Joy of Painting method.

Over the years, T.R. and Sandy have saved some of their favorite painted works, which are displayed in this “eclectic” collection, and added some art from other artists, including TV artist Bob Ross himself, western painter Carl Cassler (who produced cover art for Louis L’Amour’s books and Reader's Digest); and muralist Jan Vriesen (who created murals in high-traffic places such as the Smithsonian Institute and Denver Museum of Nature and Science).

The majority of this exhibit is focused on natural subjects: snowy mountain scenery, flowers in bloom, a tiger drinking from a stream, or a wooden cabin tucked into a forest; but a portion of the display is dedicated to Native American culture, and there is an entire wall featuring cosmic scenes of Earth.

The Eclectic Collection of T.R. and Sandy is on display until Nov. 10.

The Dane G. Hansen Museum is open Monday through Friday 9-12 and 1-4; Saturday 9-12 and 1-5; Sunday and holidays 1-5. We are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. We are handicapped accessible and admission is always free, thanks to the generous support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. For more information or if you have questions, please contact Director Shari Buss at 785-689-4846.