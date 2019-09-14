ONLINE REGISTRATION - Visit us at www.haysrec.org and click ONLINE REGISTRATION to enroll in many of the activities we offer online!

Our webpage has been hacked! We are trying to work with those that house our page to get the page back up and running. In the meantime, we have created a temporary Google page with important info like schedules and forms. If you need some thing that is not on there just give Missy a call and she will add it. http://bit.ly/haysrec Please be assured the link to the online registration is secure and has not been affected! The online registration site is housed in a different location!

Hays Rec Times to Fall and Winter Edition

The Hays Rec Times was mailed to all Ellis County Residents on last Friday. If you did not get one please stop by the HRC Office, 1105 Canterbury and pick one up.

CHALKING WITH MARIE

Chalking is done by using screen-print transfers and either ink or paste. It is done by laying transfer down and spreading the paste over top and remove the transfer. Can use a variety of transfers on projects. It’s up to your creativity on how you want to do your project. Every project is different. A different project will be made in each class. All supplies will be provided and projects will be completed that day. Sessions held each month except December, register for one or all. Entry Deadline: Sept. 18 Entry Fee:$20/session Held on: September. 24 Times: 6:30 p.m. Ages: 18 and older Location: Marcy Allenbaugh Conference Room Limitations: Min. 3 Max. 10 Instructor: Marie Schmidtberger

CREATING A SHADOW BOX

Memory shadow boxes can be a great way to display and protect articles we would like to keep forever. I will walk you through several non-permanent ways to creatively store and display items in a shadow box. If you have a jersey or fabric piece to be framed, please check out the “Preparing fabric to be framed” class also. Entry Deadline: Sept. 18 Entry Fee: $25 Held on: Tuesday, Sept. 24 Times: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Ages: 16 and older Location: Marcy Allenbaugh Conference Room Limitations: Min. 3 Max. 8 Instructor: Amanda Legleiter

TUMBLING

HEAD OVER HEELS TUMBLING

Flips, turns, twists, and rolls will be some of the skills that you will learn in this fun-filled tumbling class designed to enhance muscle coordination and strength. Students will learn forward and backward rolls, bridges, and cartwheels. Progression will depend on each student’s abilities. This is a 5-week course! Entry Deadline: Session 1: Sept. 18 Entry Fee: $20 per session Held on: Session 1: Tuesdays to October 1 to 29 Time: 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Ages: 5 to 8 Location: Recreation Center Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 8

TUMBLING FOR TWEENS

This class will aid you in learning a variety of tricks and increasing strength, balance, flexibility, and coordination. Progression will depend on individual abilities. Prerequisites for this course are a bridge, handstand and cartwheel. This is a 5-week course! Entry Deadline: Session 1: Sept. 18

Entry Fee: $20 per session Held on: Session 1: Tuesdays to October 1 to 29 Ages: 8 to 11 Location: Recreation Center Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 8

BOOKS and COOKS

Have fun reading a story before cooking a special treat to eat. Entry Deadline: Sept. 18 Entry Fee: $3 Held on: Tuesday, Sept. 24 Time: Session 1: 10 - 10:45 a.m. Session 2: 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. Ages: 2 to 10 Location: Leisure Center Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 15

ROOTIN TOOTIN WESTERN DAY

Gather up you little buckaroos as we explore the Wild West. Let’s read the story The Gingerbread Cowboy followed up with crafts, songs, and some games. Corral up your appetite for a snack before you leave. Entry Deadline: Sept. 18 Entry Fee: $3 Held on: Wednesday, Sept. 25 Times: 10 - 10:45 a.m. Ages: 2 - 5 w/an adult Location: Leisure Center Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 15

More FOR LESS

Come and play with your child as they learn fine motor skills. Tables will be set up with items you can find around the house for pennies. Everyone will be going home with a busy bag to keep your child busy on those days when they need something quiet to do. Entry Deadline: Sept. 18 Entry Fee: $3 Held on: Thursday, Sept. 26 Times: 10 - 10:45 a.m. Ages: 2 to 4 Location: Leisure Center Limitations: Min. 5 Max. 15

LAZY EVENING SUPPER

Enjoy an evening out at the HRC for supper. The meal will be bacon-wrapped chicken, potato salad, cucumbers, and dessert. Come alone and meet new friends or bring them with you. Entry Deadline: Sept. 18 Entry Fee: $5 Held on: Wednesday, Sept. 25 Time: 5 to 6 p.m. Ages: 55 and older Location: Leisure Center Limitations: Min. 10 Max. 20

IDD - MOVIE NIGHT

Bring your friends and enjoy treats, along with an excellent movie! The movie will be chosen closer to date. Entry Deadline: Session 1: Sept. 18 Entry Fee: $2 Held on: Thursday, Sept. 19 Times: 5:45 p.m. Ages: All IDD Individuals Location: Leisure Center Limitation: Min. 5 Max. 25