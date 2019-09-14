A Missouri woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 near Ellis Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Monica Miller, 40, Columbia, Mo., died when the 2007 Saturn Ion she was driving crossed into the median from the eastbound lane and struck the front of a semi pulling a trailer at 12:55 p.m. about 4 miles east of Ellis.

The Saturn spun down the side of the semi trailer, hit another semi and was pushed to the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Miller was transported to Hays Medical Center, but her injuries were fatal. She was wearing a safety restraint, according to the KHP report.

Traffic was routed around the crash site at Yocemento Avenue, exit 153, to Old U.S. Highway 40 and through Ellis to the interstate for several hours afterward while officials worked at the scene.

The drivers of the semi trucks, Daniel Czauz, 44, Thornton, Colo., and Donald R. Ryman, 57, Westmoreland, Tenn., were not injured.