The new school year has brought many new faces to NCK Tech along with the creation of new positions and reorganization of several existing positions. President Eric Burks outlined the changes prior to school starting in August. New faculty and staff also were introduced.

“NCK Tech has always been student centered,” commented Burks, “But with several resignations and retirements, we had the opportunity to refocus positions to be even more intent on student success.”

Shane Britt has been hired as the new Dean of Student Experience. He will be located on the Beloit campus and will focus on ensuring current and prospective students have a great experience and are engaged while at NCK Tech. Britt is originally from Mankato and holds an AAS from Cloud County Community College, BFA from Emporia State and a Masters in Higher Education/Student Affairs from Fort Hays State University. He has prior higher education experience at both Cloud County Community College (Concordia) and Tarleton State University (Texas).

The Dean of Enrollment Management is located on the Hays Campus, but oversees enrollment on both campuses. Tricia Cline has been hired for this new position. Cline has nearly twenty years of experience in higher education and enrollment services, most recently as the Director of Admissions at FHSU. Cline, from Ellis, holds a BS and MLS from Fort Hays State University.

Sandra Towns has joined the staff as an administrative assistant on the Hays campus. She is a graduate of NCK Tech with an AAS in General Business.

Several new faculty members joined NCK Tech this fall. Sam Bailey, a graduate of NCK Tech in Electrical Technology is the new instructor for the first year electrical students. Upon his graduation from NCK Tech, Bailey has accumulated over thirteen years of experience in the electrical field.

Brian Badger is the PHAC instructor for the Hays Campus. Badger is not new to NCK Tech. He previously taught on the Beloit Campus in the same program. Badger holds an AAS from Cloud County Community College and a BS from Pittsburg State University.

A 2019 graduate of NCK Tech has been hired as the PHAC instructional aid. Colter Engelbrecht holds an AAS in Building Construction Technology, which included both the Carpentry and PHAC program.

Keri Maricle has been hired in the General Education Department on the Hays campus teaching health sciences. Marical holds both a BS and MS in biology from FHSU. She previously was the biology instructor at TMP-Hays, serves adjunct faculty for Barton County Community College and instructs elementary science camps at Sternberg Museum.

Silver VanWey is the instructor for CNA/CMA, Hays Campus. VanWey received her LPN from NCK Tech and her RN from Colby Community College. She has worked in the medical field for over fifteen years.

Joining the NCK Tech Hays campus nursing staff is Brenda Orr. She has extensive experience in the field of nursing. Experience includes family practice, hospital setting as floor nurse, outpatient, ER, OR and recovery. Orr served as Director of Nursing for KVC Hospital and has experience in long-term care. Last school year she served as a part-time clinical instructor for NCK Tech before moving to a full-time teaching position this semester. Orr received her RN/ADN, BSN and is currently working on her Master’s degree in Nursing (MSN).

On the Beloit campus, Danea Buschkoetter has joined the faculty as a full-time instructor in the Welding program. Buschkoetter received her welding certificate and AAS degree in welding engineering technology from NCK Tech and finished her Bachelors in Applied Technology/Manufacturing from FHSU this past May.

Sara Arnold has joined the nursing staff on the Beloit campus as a full-time instructor. She holds a BS in Life Science from Kansas State University and a BSN from the University of Kansas.

A complete listing of faculty and staff are available on our website along with job opportunities for both campuses. To learn more about NCK Tech check out www.ncktc.edu.