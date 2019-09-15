LINDSBORG — Rodney Molette put his name in the Bethany football record book, but it was freshman Jimmy Pitts who provided the biggest plays.

Both helped lead the way Saturday night as the Swedes gave first-year head coach Curran White his first Bethany victory, 21-14, over Saint Mary at Anderson Athletic Complex.

True, Molette did catch his 20th career touchdown pass, tying the mark set by former All-American Todd Just, but Pitts turned the tide for Bethany when he scooped up a fumble as the Spires threatened to go up two touchdowns, and hauled it 91 yards for a touchdown to turn the momentum.

“It was all big, but whatever it takes — we’ll take an ugly win," White said after his team improved to 1-1 overall and in the Kansas Conference. "We’ll take them any way we can get them at this point.”

It was the third loss for St. Mary, which fell to 0-2 in the KCAC.

Pitts was not done with the fumble return. Later he intercepted a tipped Spire pass to set up Bethany’s go-ahead touchdown.

“I didn’t realize it was Jimmy on both of them,” White said. “I know he took that first one back and for a while our defense had outscored our offense.”

But the fumble return was the major event in the game and “it turned the tables for us,” White said.

Pitts was playing corner on Bethany’s right side when Spire quarterback Jalil Grimes tried to get around his left end.

“Rakeem (Savusa) knocked the ball out and my instincts told me to go get it,” Pitts said. “I wasn’t looking back — I wasn’t taking any chances.

“On the interception, the receiver was running an out route and he tried to one-hand it but he missed and I was right there. I almost took it back, but I lost my feet.”

That happened with 46.3 seconds left in the third period and the Swedes trailing 12-7.

That’s when the offense, which had struggled mightily in the season opener at Bethel, began to hit its stride. More precisely, Austin Denson began to find Molette.

Molette caught a 20-yarder on a 47-yard drive and with 13:40 left in the game, pulled in the record tying TD just inside the pylon for Bethany’s first lead of the season.

“Last week I had a bad game,” Molette said. “I had to get it out of my mind and I’ve got to find — ‘What’s my purpose for being on this team?’ — and help my boys out.

"My team held me up and we had a great week of practice.”

As to tying a mark that has held up since 2001, Molette was humbled.

“Back when they played for Coach K (Ted Kessinger). it’s a blessing to be among those men," Molette said. "I got a little choked up when they announced it over the intercom and I thought ‘Wow, to have a milestone and it hasn’t been done in years, and I’m the one — I’m honored.' I sure want to meet Just sometime.”

With the lead in hand for the first time, the Swede defense picked up its intensity. After pummeling them for 121 yards on 13 carries, 250-pound tailback Matt Graham gained only 3 more yards on six carries the rest of the way.

Bethany’s moribund rushing attack finally got untracked on the next possession when Marcos Harris spilt the middle and bolted 58 yards for another touchdown and a 19-12 lead.

Dahari Gray got his mitts on a punt with 5:28 to play and the punter forced it out of bounds to prevent another touchdown, resulting in a safety for the final 21-12 score.

Bethany recorded 291 yards of offense on 62 plays while St. Mary got off 78 plays for 303 yards.

Molette finished the night with nine catches for 120 yards while Denson completed 14 of 30 passes for 166.

C.J. King, a freshman linebacker from Texas, led the defense with 10 tackles. The Swedes, who created five turnovers last week against Bethel, four more against the Spires.

Next up for Bethany is a 20-mile trip north to play Kansas Wesleyan.