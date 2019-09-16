It has served as a band room, lounge for boarding students and office space, but soon, a section of the nearly 90-year-old Thomas More Prep-Marian High School building will be home to a high-tech learning center.

A ribbon-cutting for TMP’s Learning Commons is planned at 9 a.m. Friday as part of the Catholic school’s homecoming festivities.

Located on the first floor of the administration and classroom building, the Learning Commons will include two study rooms, a conference room, an office for the supervisor and a large area with flexible seating.

It’s a long way from the Student Center that advancement director Troy Ruda remembers from his student days.

At that time, day students were not allowed to visit the boarding students in their residence areas on the fourth floor, he said.

“If our friends were resident students and we wanted to hang out with them at all, this is where we could meet with the resident students, and this was their recreation area as well,” Ruda said.

The Student Center contained couches and a television, ping pong or pool tables, as well as pay phones for the students to call home.

But the casual atmosphere is one that will carry over into the new Learning Commons, the administrators hope.

It’s a project that has been in the works for about four years, when TMP created a site plan for its campus, said TMP principal Chad Meitner.

“It was just an idea and a concept. We knew our library was not being utilized to its potential,” he said.

In 2018, the Learning Commons was an item for bid in the school’s annual ACE Auction fundraiser. With the auction and additional fundraising, the school has a budget of just under $400,000 for the entire project, Ruda said.

A committee of students and teachers met with TMP alumnus Anthony Rohr, managing principal of the Kansas City-based design and planning firm Gould Evans. The 1980 graduate spoke at the 2019 commencement ceremonies.

“We didn’t want to create a space and spend all this money and have the same issues” of the library not being used, Meitner said. “We knew it had to be student-centered.”

They toured St. Teresa’s Academy, a Catholic girls school, and Rockhurst University, a Jesuit liberal arts university, both in Kansas City.

“They got some ideas, and then they came back with the architect and made it fit our space,” Meitner said.

DMA Architects, Salina, is the principal architect on the project.

The students’ suggestion of study rooms, intended for small groups, was a surprise, Meitner said.

“I never would have thought that you’d want to partition off those rooms, but from what (they) saw at Rockhurst and St. Teresa’s, those are some of the popular spaces,” Meitner said.

Students will be able to connect the monitor in each study room with a laptop or device to collaborate on projects, rather than “squeeze around one little screen,” Meitner said.

In between the two study rooms is a larger conference room. All three have large glass doors that can be closed to help keep out the noise from the commons area and hallway.

The commons area will feature flexible seating, something becoming more popular at all levels of education. Some of the furniture has already been purchased, but Meitner and Ruda said a portion of the funds is being held for future purchases as students and teachers determine how the area will be used.

The flexible seating was popular at the Kansas City schools the students and teachers toured, Ruda said.

“I was surprised at the amount of time they spent using couch- and chair-type settings rather than a table,” he said. “The highest-use spaces at St. Teresa and Rockhurst were a lounge-type setting."

The Learning Commons will also have an integrated sound system.

“A teacher can have a mic they wear over their neck and walk around, and when they need to get the whole class’ attention, they can turn it on and everybody in the space will hear. And they can turn it off and then work with just one group in the corner,” Meitner said.

“If you’re going to have kids working in teams to create projects, then this is the space you’ll want to use, because you want to give them the space to spread out, technology that they can collaborate with,” he said.

The Learning Commons will likely have a more casual feel for study than the school’s former library will.

“In addition to the flexibility of space, is not being so rigid in the rules to use the space. They need to be able to feel like they can have food and drink and not have reasons to not want to come use the space,” Ruda said.

“It really needs to be a place that they can spread out and engage in learning in a new way that works well for them,” he said.

There will still be some “legacy media” in a rotating collection of books made available for the students through a partnership with the Hays Public Library.

Carving out the new space was not easy, Meitner and Ruda said, as the building, completed in 1934, was solidly built.

“This used to be a wooden, creaky floor, and they had to cut that out. And underneath it was 3 inches of concrete, and two-by-fours below that,” Meitner said.

The construction workers had to cut out the concrete in sections to carry it out.

The addition of the Learning Commons has benefited the junior high grades as well. This summer, the former library was converted to classroom space, allowing the entire third floor for the seventh and eighth grades.

“Some families don’t want the seventh graders mixing with seniors, and we don’t necessarily want that either,” he said.

While the junior high students will be able to use the Learning Commons as well, the mixing of students there will be supervised, Meitner said.

The Learning Commons will also be available to students outside the class schedule, too.

“Before school, after school. It doesn’t have to be structured like a teacher brings them in or they’re coming to check out a book. They might just come with their water bottle and some books and sit down and read or talk to their friends in a corner until the bell rings,” Meitner said.

While the ribbon-cutting is set for Friday, some finishing work will still need to be done. Sept. 23 is the expected completion date, Meitner said.