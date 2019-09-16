RICE COUNTY — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office released new information late Monday related to the murder of Mark Reif.

On Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, KBI agents interviewed a suspect who was identified in the case, Jon Flowers, 47, of Inman. Multiple search warrants were also served at Flowers’s residence at 2385 31st Rd. in Inman.

Then, on Saturday, at approximately 7:25 p.m., deputies from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to Flowers’s home for a welfare check when he did not show up to work or respond to contact from family. When deputies arrived, they discovered Flowers dead inside the residence. An autopsy was conducted, and the preliminary results indicate that Flowers’s manner of death was suicide.

At this time, it is believed that Flowers acted alone in the murder of Reif, and there is no indication that the violence was random.

The investigation remains ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.