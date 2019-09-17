The Ellis County Fire Department announces Lyle Pantle as the new Ellis County Assistant Director for Fire and Emergency Management.

Pantle comes to Ellis County with seven years of experience as a volunteer and full-time firefighter/EMT with the Hays Fire Department. Pantle has also spent the last 11 years with USD 489 as a para-educator and substitute teacher for the district. Pantle and his wife, Megan, live in Hays, and they have a year and a half old daughter named Emersyn.

Lyle’s addition to the ECFD will bring the full-time staff up to two, along with 86 paid-per-call firefighters within six companies.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work for a larger department and all the challenges and excitement that comes with it,” Pantle said.

His primary duties will be to help improve the quality of and provide more training opportunities for the ECFD firefighters. Pantle will oversee the fleet of 20 emergency vehicles and six different fire stations. He will also help with emergency preparedness and exercise activities for all of Ellis County.

Pantle will start his duties Oct. 7.