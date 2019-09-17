The Kansas Department of Transportation has started work on a project to resurface a portion of U.S. 83 in Decatur County.

Crews will be performing a surface recycle and overlay on a 12-mile segment from the U.S. 36 junction in Oberlin to the Nebraska state line. Traffic is reduced to one lane through the construction zone and directed by flaggers and a pilot car during daylight hours. Minor delays not exceeding 15 minutes should be anticipated. KDOT expects work to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.

Venture Corporation is the primary contractor for the project with a total contract cost of approximately $2.5 million. For more information, contact Atwood area construction manager Kegan Hemel at 785-626-3258.