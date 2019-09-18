GOLF

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

Sept. 10

1. Will Martling, Jim Zook, Don Schmidt, Orlyn Zehr. Jerry Friessen -7.

2. Ron Bogle, Dennis London, Tom Pryor, Walt Long -5.

3. George Eason, Ken Lieske, Narci Larez, Dick Hushka, Bob Gaede -4.

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

Sept. 9

1. Dave Stallbaumer, Ed Hodge, Jim Lasiter, Jerry Friesen 30.

2. Carvin Thiessen, David Jackson, Bob Wilson, Walt Long 30.

3. Dave Mason, Rick Hardacre, Dick Hushka, Ib Thomsen 31.

Closest to hole 3 — Jim Zook. Longest putt on 9 — Dave Mason.

Sept. 16

1. Carvin Thiessen, Wil Besore, Dick Hushka, Leo Griffith, Jerry Friesen 30.

2. Dave Mason, Ed Hodge, Dan Shaffer, Dave Johnson, Bob Gaede 31.

3. Roger Bogle, Rick Hardacre, Bob Wilson, Orlyn Zehr 31.

Closest to hole 3 — DeWayne Morgan. Longest putt on 9 — Dick Hushka.

Next play — 9 a.m. Sept. 23.

Newton soccer

squad falls

The Newton High School boys’ soccer team fell to Valley Center 2-1 Tuesday at Fischer Field.

Newton trailed 1-0 at the half.

Santiago Fernandez scored for Newton in the 46th minute with an assist from Mikey Velasquez.

Newton is 2-3 and plays at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Goddard.

The Newton JV won 3-0. Daniel Gonzalez-Arevalo scored on a penalty kick. Fernando Campos Cisneros scored with an assist from Trev Golubski. The third goal scorer was not reported. Newton hosts Goddard at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bethel player

takes honors

WICHITA — Bethel College football player Trey Palmer has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference special teams player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

A 6-foot, 190-pound freshman defensive back from Pearland, Texas, Palmer returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in a 54-34 win over Avila.

Palmer is ranked first in the NAIA for punt return average at 27.0 yards per game.

He is the second straight Bethel player to take KCAC special teams honors, joining Tanner Galliart, who won the honor last week.

Hesston hosts

Dig Pink night

HESSTON — The Hesston High School and middle school volleyball teams will host “Dig Pink” night Sept. 24 during the Swathers’ high school triangular with Lyons and Haven.

The night is benefit for the Side-Out Foundation, which supports breast cancer research.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink during the matches to support “all persons and families whose lives have

been affected by breast cancer.”

T-shirts that haven’t been pre-sold will be sold during the matches on a first-come, first-served basis.

KCAC reaches

partnership

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has reached a three-year agreement with Mammoth Turf from Mammoth Sports Construction.

"We are pleased to partner with Kansas Turf/Mammoth Sports Construction and promote their services to our conference schools," KCAC commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford said. "This arrangement aligns with other key partnerships we have developed recently to educate our members as they make important decisions about appropriate athletic competition surfaces for student-athlete safety. Kansas Turf/Mammoth Sports Construction is the premier turf and turf installation brand in the Midwest without question."

Mammoth Turf has been installed in several facilities among Big 12, SEC and NAIA schools.

Ottawa to name

court for coach

OTTAWA — Ottawa will name the court at Wilson Field House in honor of longtime men’s basketball coach Andy Carrier.

Carrier coached at Ottawa for 25 years, leading the team to five NAIA national tournaments, twice reaching the round of 16. Carrier is the schools’ all-time leader with 327 wins.

The court will be dedicated Oct. 11 during homecoming celebrations.

Bethany names

tennis coach

LINDSBORG — Bethany College named Thomas DeWitt as its interim tennis coach.

DeWitt has served as an assistant coach at Smoky Valley High School in Lindsborg. The boys’ team finished third at state in 2018 (Class 4A) and in 2019 (Class 3-2-1A). He has coaches a number of state medalists on both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

DeWitt is a 2013 Bethany graduate.

Thunder signs

two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed two players for the upcoming season — defenseman Brendan De Jong and forward Michael Turner.

De Jong is a rookie from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. He spent the past five seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the major junior Western Hockey League, where he scored 24 goals with 64 assists in 317 regular-season games. He added three goals with two assists in 33 playoff games.

De Jong was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round (166th pick) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Turner is a fourth-year pro, who played two games with Wichita last year. He competed in the Edmonton rookie camp and will attend the Bakersfield camp of the American Hockey League before joining the Thunder.

He also played for Greenville, Orlando, Wheeling and Rapid City of the ECHL and Roanoke of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 123 professional games, Turner scored 13 goals with 22 assists.

Marshall leads

Alzheimer walk

WICHITA — Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall will serve as the honorary chair of the Wichita Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be Sept. 21 at the Rhatigan Student Center on the WSU campus.

“I have chosen to return because it is a cause that is near and dear to me,” Marshall said. “I lost my grandfather to Alzheimer's Disease. I remember his struggle and the pains that my entire family endured as caregivers.”

More information about the event is available at http://act.alz.org/goto/WSU.