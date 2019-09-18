Thomas More Prep-Marian High School will honor two Hays couples as their Point of Light Award recipients during homecoming festivities this week: Don and Debra Klaus, and Glen and Anita Neuburger.

The award is given annually to people who have contributed to the traditions of excellence at TMP through service, stewardship and example.

Don Klaus is a 1969 graduate of St. Joseph’s Military Academy, the predecessor of Thomas More Prep. Don and Debbie were married in 1979 and have two children, Rebecca Schmidt and David Klaus, both TMP alumni.

Don, now retired, worked in the grocery business for more than 50 years, and Debbie continues to work as a registered nurse. They are deeply involved in the community, Don with the Knights of Columbus and Boy Scouts. Debbie volunteers with the Hays Community Theatre, Girl Scouts and was a member of Crossroads, a gospel chorus group.

They are devoted to Immaculate Heart of Mary parish. Don serves as Eucharistic Minister for the parish and the Good Samaritan Home, on the church counsel, liturgical committee and Adoration Chapel. Debbie has provided music ministry for over 38 years including kids, young adults and adult choirs, plays piano and organ and is a member of Full Measure and the liturgical committee.

They are strong supporters of Holy Family Elementary and Thomas More Prep-Marian and have been involved in many activities. Some of these activities include school council members, helping with soup supper, security, field days, driving, 2010 ACE co-chairs, ACE decorating, bierock bake sale and many other school activities.

Glen Neuburger graduated from St. Joseph’s Military Academy in 1967, then joined the Navy and served in Vietnam. In 1969, he married Anita Ruiz. They have three children, Dawn Brown, Ed Neuburger and Olivia Becker, all TMP alumni.

Glen and Anita are active members of IHM parish where they serve as greeters, money counters, Eucharistic Ministers and lector. Glen is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Anita is a member of the VFW Auxiliary. They owned Western Aluminum & Glass Company in Hays for 31 years.

One of their proudest accomplishments while in business was helping establish the Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home, where they donated new doors, windows and siding.

Both Glen and Anita are dedicated to Holy Family Elementary and TMP-Marian. Their children are alums of TMP and their grandchildren attend Holy Family Elementary. They are generous donors to ACE and have actively supported it through the years. During the last year that Glen and Anita owned their business, they donated a full house of steel siding to the auction.