MKC is flying a fully-automated unmanned aerial vehicle — also known as a drone — on 500 acres just west of Moundridge. The drone lives on the farm inside a large box. Right now, there is an engineer monitoring the system, but by the spring of 2020, the system will be able to operate on its own.

The drone offers farmers high-resolution data and daily health reports for a greater return on investment. Next year, MKC will ask their members if this is a system they might like it to purchase.

Because data is generated daily, farmers can obtain real-time accounts of their crops.

“It has the ability to monitor crop health throughout the season,” said Troy Walker, precision ag manager at MKC. “You can tell it to go back and go closer. You can see insects and count plants. It is a powerful tool.”

American Robotics, a Massachusetts-based, fully-automated drone developer, is supplying the drone to MKC. This Kansas cooperative, based in Moundridge, is one of seven operations nationwide actively using the technology in various formats. At present, this state-of-the-art system is not available commercially.

“American Robotics is delivering a first-of-its-kind, fully-automated 'drone in a box' platform to the agriculture industry that allows growers and agronomists alike the ability to remotely monitor their crops more effectively by delivering real insight with unprecedented efficiency and precision,” said Mike Burdick, a spokesman for American Robotics. “We are the only fully-automated end-to-end drone system.”

By end-to-end, Burdick means the system features an automated take-off, flight plan, landing and image capturing capacity. This red machine with black arms and legs can swoop down, capture images, go back to its 600-pound, 5-foot by 5-foot waterproof container and download images and data directly to the farmer’s web-based computer or phone.

The drone weighs about 20 pounds and flies at anywhere from 5 to 30 mph. The speed is slower at lower altitudes to capture more photos. The drone systems engineer for this UAV is Kenny Vadakin, a Wichita native, who retired from the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Kansas State Polytechnic University with a degree in unmanned aircraft systems.

“It actively monitors weather patterns and forecasts from online sources,” Mike Burdick said. “If it registers inclement weather, it will postpone any flights.”

Currently, MKC offers a certified drone pilot and a drone to help farmers monitor their crops. To use a conventional drone on crops, farmers must hire a certified drone pilot to operate the UAV. Drones used in agriculture must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration.

By using any type of drone, farmers can find out if there is crop damage due to wind, storms, disease or insects. This footage also helps with insurance claims and weed control.

“We are using the drones to help our farmers when there is a problem,” said Ross Benisch, the precision ag specialist and a certified drone pilot for MKC. “They’ve got a lot of capability. It’s amazing technology.”

Although the initial cost of the drone in a box is higher than the pilot-operated drone, there is less manpower associated with the unit. Whichever type of drone a farmer uses, these small flying robots might soon become routine in farming operations. Through the use of software programs, which are available to farmers from MKC, farmers are currently able to predict crop yield, discover stressors and accurately track crops.