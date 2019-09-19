The Hays USD 489 school board will hear a proposed classified wage scale and a presentation on e-cigarettes at its meeting Monday night.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Toepfer Board Room of the Rockwell Administration Center, 323 W. 12th.

The classified wage scale proposal from Keith Hall, interim executive director of finance, and Faith Lochmann, human resources coordinator, comes just a couple weeks after they led a discussion of a comparison study of the district’s classified wages by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University.

At that work study session, the wages of the secretaries and other office clerical workers received much of the focus, as the study indicated USD 489’s starting wages for those positions are lower than the average starting wages at comparable school districts, Hays employers and in other cities.

One action item is on Monday’s agenda — the naming of the early childhood center. In August, Early Childhood Connections started its academic year in new facilities at the former Oak Park Medical Complex.

The four-building complex at 2501 E. 13th was purchased by the school district for $2 million almost a year ago and renovated with a $1.5 million federal grant to house Head Start and pre-kindergarten programs.

ECC had operated for the last several years in the former Washington Grade School, 305 Main.

In July, the board tabled a discussion on naming the facility after taking suggestions from the community. Among the suggestions were naming the complex for people connected to education in Hays, including Lincoln Elementary School teacher Emma Kolb, former superintendent Don Hurst and Nola Ochs, who became a Guiness World Record holder when she finished her bachelor’s degree at FHSU in 2007 at age 95.

Also on Monday’s agenda is a presentation by Smoky Hill Foundation for Chemical Dependency on e-cigarettes, also known as vaping. The 2017 Kansas Youth Risk Factors Survey showed 1 in 3, or almost 35%, of Kansas High School students have tried e-cigarettes, and 1 in 10 were users.

In July, the Kansas Board of Education voted to launch an anti-vaping campaign through public schools.