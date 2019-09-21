A man who was shot Thursday night in Leavenworth is not cooperating in a police investigation, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 11:55 p.m. Thursday at Fifth and Olive streets. The Leavenworth Police Department received several reports of a disturbance in that area. One the callers reported hearing what may have been a gunshot, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Police officers arrived at the scene and met with the victim, a 47-year-old man, who had been shot in the leg and buttocks area.

The man was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the hospital.

“We interviewed him, but he wasn’t cooperative,” Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said the victim was not forthcoming with information.

“We’ll try to find out other information,” Nicodemus said.

He asked people who witnessed the incident to come forward.

People can contact the Leavenworth Police Department's clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE, or 682-2583.