MOUNDRIDGE – The Bradbury Co. Inc. in Moundridge is celebrating 60 years of business in 2019.

The manufacturer is hosting a public Open House in recognition of National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 3, including a guided tour of the world-class facility.

Local school groups and technical colleges may schedule a tour by calling (620) 345-6394. Tours are open to the public between 2 and 5 p.m., with tours beginning at the top and bottom of every hour. No reservations are necessary. Tours start at the main office building located at 1200 E Cole.

In September 1959, Floyd Bradbury and Jack and Geraldine Lacy signed the paperwork to form Roll Formed Products Inc. Renamed The Bradbury Co. Inc. by Floyd in 1964, the company now serves as headquarters for the global group of companies known as The Bradbury Group.

Recognized worldwide for its innovative roll forming equipment and integrated systems designed for metal forming and coil processing applications, the company is a market leader in numerous industries. Each Bradbury processing line is uniquely designed to meet a customer’s requirements.

Bradbury manufactures machines that its customers use to make products people see and use every day: garage doors, grain bins, metal roofing, guard rails, shelving, and more.

To promote the advanced technology used in the facility today, tours will cover the manufacturing progression from concept to design, fabrication, assembly, and testing. The plant houses about 60 different CNC machines including horizontal lathes, horizontal mills, vertical mills, boring mills, vertical lathes, as well as various grinders, saws, and more. In its 98,000 square foot assembly and test area, visitors will view equipment lines in the process of being assembled and completed lines running product.

The Open House will also feature a career center for students and visitors interested in learning more about possible careers in the manufacturing industry. Each Bradbury department, from accounting to machining to assembly to human resources, will have representatives available to discuss the vast array of job opportunities in a manufacturing business.

Several technical colleges will also be on-hand to discuss the educational path needed to obtain various manufacturing jobs.