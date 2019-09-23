An overnight ghost hunt will be hosted beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, by the Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St.

The museum has made some “impressive tweaks” to its ghost hunt adventure and has extended the hours, a news release said. The museum is billing it as a “live paranormal experience.”

“This year the event will stream live to the public on multiple platforms, allowing paranormal enthusiasts to engage with our staff and participate in the public ghost hunt regardless of where you are in the world. The staff at the Reno County Museum will have the cameras set up in the known ‘hot spots’ for activity inside the museum,” the news release said. “Viewers will have the opportunity to watch for activity on these cameras and interact with staff in the headquarters,” the release said.

The public will be able to participate in person, and the Reno County Museum has 10 open spots. Tickets are $75 per person.

People can reserve a spot by calling the Reno County Museum, 620-662-1184, or by email, katie@renocomuseum.org.

Light snacks and drinks will be available.